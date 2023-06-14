Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

US singer-songwriter Anita Baker has announced that she will continue touring without Babyface after allegedly receiving “threats of violence” from his fanbase.

R&B star Babyface had been the support act on Baker’s ongoing Songstress Tour. He confirmed in a social media post that he would no longer be performing on the bill.

The dispute between Baker and Babyface’s fanbase began on 10 May, when his supporting set was cancelled during a tour date at New Jersey’s Prudential Centre in order to allow Baker time to complete the entirety of her set.

“I am truly sorry to my fans who have been waiting for us to hit the stage this evening at @PruCenter,” Babyface, real name Kenneth Edmonds, tweeted. “I was asked not to perform in order to give Ms Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety. My band and I are extremely saddened we didn’t get to perform for y’all tonight.”

In the aftermath of this, Baker tweeted at Babyface asking him to “call off” his fans, whom she described as “online bullies”.

She wrote that people were “not privvy to the contracts”, and that a “false narrative of [Babyface being] a co-headliner” was “creating unrealistic expectations and aggression from his fans towards me”.

“He should tell you guys, the Truth,” she wrote.

Now, Baker shared the news in a tweet that she would be completing the tour alone.

“After silently enduring cyber bullying/verbal abuse and threats of violence from the fan base of our special guest/support act. In the interest of personal safety I will continue The Songstress Tour alone,” she wrote, adding: “Appropriate refunds will be made.”

“It’s unfortunate and disheartening to see how things have played out via social media,” Babyface said in a statement.

“While I was looking forward to the rest of the dates, I have nothing but love and respect for Anita and I wish her the best for the remainder of her tour.”

Baker rose to fame in 1986 with the release of her best-selling second album, Rapture. She has won eight Grammy awards.