Anne-Marie says she feels ‘proud’ of her reaction after Brit Awards tumble
Pop singer was widely praised for her reaction to the incident in February
Anne-Marie has admitted she felt “emotional” upon seeing the support she received from fans following her fall at the Brit Awards.
The British pop singer, 30, took a tumble during her performance at the annual music ceremony at the O2 Arena in London, on 8 February.
While performing her hit single “Don’t Play” with rapper KSI and Digital Farm Animals, Anne-Marie slipped while coming down a set of steps on the stage.
“Didn’t need my left ankle anyway,” Anne-Marie joked on Twitter, moments after her performance.
“The ankle’s alright. It’s not too bad. It’s better than what I thought it was going to be... I thought it was going to fall off, the direction it went in,” she told Cosmopolitan UK in a new interview.
“I’m surprised I was even able to walk and carry on the performance,” she continued. “I was just really proud that I did that. Everyone was so nice about it.
“Afterwards, I was so emotional because everyone was so positive about it and being kind to me, that I was actually crying more about that than crying about what actually happened.”
The full interview is available to watch on Cosmopolitan UK’s YouTube channel.
Despite what appeared to be a painful fall, Anne-Marie carried on with the show, receiving praise from the live audience and fans watching from home. Many compared it to Madonna’s notorious fall at the 2015 Brits, where she also carried on immediately after the incident.
