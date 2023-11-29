Apple Music Replay 2023: How to find out your end-of-year song statistics

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

‘Tis the season for statistics! As 2023 draws to a close, music lovers across the world are heading to their streaming app of choice to discover the numbers behind their songs, albums and artists of the year.

Though many people are anticipating their personalised Spotify Wrapped reveal, detailing the music and podcasts they’ve listened to most over the last 12 months, others are turning to Apple Music Replay to tell the story of their 2023.

Since 2019, Apple Music has provided listeners with information about their listening habits, by compiling recap playlists at the end of the year.

However, in 2022, the platform introduced new features that made the discovered data more shareable and fun to use, with features such as a personalised highlight reel of top artists, songs, albums, genres, and total minutes listened.

As well as this, superfans among the top 100 of an artist or genre’s listeners are now able to see their standing compared to others.

Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats Oliver Schusser explained last year: “When we first launched Replay, the feature became an instant fan favourite on Apple Music, and we really wanted to develop the experience further and make it even more special, personal, and unique for subscribers.

The music we enjoy throughout the year becomes like a soundtrack, and it’s really fun to be able to go back and relive those meaningful and memorable moments over again.”

SZA, Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen (Getty)

How to access your Apple Music Replay for 2023

Apple Music Replay became available for users on Tuesday (28 November).

To access your Replay for this year, head to replay.music.apple.com and log in with your Apple ID, which will then allow you to view all your listening statistics for 2023.

Apple Music has also announced their general year-end charts and revealed “Last Night” by country artist Morgan Wallen as 2023’s most streamed song.

The track, which tells the story of a difficult, alcohol-fuelled conversation between a couple at the end of their relationship, spent 16 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 this year. “Last Night” also beat Harry Styles’ “As It Was” for the record of longest No 1 run for a non-collaborative song.

The five most-listened-to songs for 2023 are:

1. Morgan Wallen – “Last Night”

2. Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

3. SZA – “Kill Bill”

4. Drake and 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”

5. SZA – “Snooze”

SZA, who is the most nominated artist at the 2024 Grammys, also topped Apple’s most-read lyrics in 2023 for “Kill Bill”.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift was named as Apple Music’s Artist of the Year after a massive 65 of her songs reached Apple Music’s Global Daily Top 100 from January to October.