Ariana Grande has unveiled an alternative cover and partial tracklist for her forthcoming album Eternal Sunshine.

The hugely popular singer shared the update with fans on her Instagram page on Saturday (27 January).

Eternal Sunshine will be the seventh album released by Grande, who is known for songs such as “Thank U, Next” and “7 Rings”.

While the full tracklist is still being kept under wraps, Grande’s Instagram Stories post revealed that the record will comprise 13 songs.

The first is titled “intro (end of the world)”, while “eternal sunshine” will be the fifth song on the album. “Yes, And?” will be the record’s ninth track, and was the first single to be released.

In a four-star review of the song earlier this month, The Independent critic Helen Brown wrote: “Skipping into 2024 with a breezy, ponytail-flipper of a beat, Ariana Grande’s first single in three years has a perky new year resolution vibe.

“‘Yes, And?’, riding high on a breezy, brush-off title, channels the empowered attitude and snappy pulse of Madonna’s 1990 hit, ‘Vogue’ (a song Grande covered on her 2015 Honeymoon tour). Fans of the same vintage as 52-year-old producer Max Martin may also catch a cheeky little nod back to British duo Mel and Kim’s 1987 house anthem ‘Respectable’ in the brittle ‘take or leave us’ sass of the phrasing.”

Eternal Sunshine wil be released on 8 March.

On Saturday Grande also marked the end of filming for the forthcoming film adaptation of the hit stage musical Wicked.

Grande stars opposite Cynthia Erivo in the film, which is loosely based on The Wizard of Oz.

Responding to a post from director John Chu paying tribute to her performance and her character Galinda, Grande wrote: “I will never forget even a minute of my year(s) with her either. Or you. Or my Cyn [Cynthia Erivo]. Permanently and preferably intertwined. I am so inexplicably thankful that we got to add so many soggy eyelashes to the collection @jonmchu.”

She continued: “There aren’t words quite yet. But. Thank you, Jon, for leading the way with such compassion, openness, brilliance and kindness. I have never seen someone conduct a space the way you do. I love you so much.”

Wicked is set to be released in cinemas on 27 November.