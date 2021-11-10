Teyana Taylor had paused a recent performance to check on a fan who appeared to be in distress.

The singer’s gesture comes after eight people died and more were injured when fans surged towards the stage during a concert by Travis Scott at his Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas on Friday (6 November).

While performing during the second night of her The Last Rose Petal Farewell Tour in Los Angeles, Taylor paused the show to help a fan.

In footage that has since gone viral on TikTok, the 30-year-old can be seen leaning over the edge of the stage to ask if the individual needed medical attention.

“Is she okay?” Taylor asked the crowd. “Bring her up here. Is she okay? We ain’t doing that. Come on.”

Taylor later joked: “I’m about to retire, you ain’t gonna sue me, baby. Let’s make sure we’re good.”

The victims of the Astroworld tragedy, who range in age from 14 to 27 years old, were among the 50,000 fans excited to see Scott perform at his third annual festival at the NRG stadium on Friday (5 November) .

At approximately 9.15pm, the crowd surge caused people to be crushed together. Some were trampled on while many report being unable to breathe.

In the time since the tragedy, Scott has offered to cover the funeral costs of the eight victims who died at his festival.

The rapper has also offered a full refund of all Astroworld 2021 tickets.

Scott and the organisers of the Houston festival are facing at least 18 lawsuits related to the crowd surge. At least two criminal investigations are also underway into the deadly stampede.

Follow The Independent’s live blog about the Astroworld incident here.