Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Azealia Banks has issued a cease-and-desist letter to Matty Healy, demanding an apology and $1 million after he threatened to slap her during a vicious online spat.

In a recent X/Twitter post, Banks shared a copy of the letter dated Saturday (December 7), accusing The 1975 frontman of threatening her with violence and making defamatory comments.

The letter, prepared by Banks’s lawyer Wallace Collins, demanded Healy stop making “further threats and defamatory statements” and requested he make a “prompt public apology,” as well as pay $1 million in damages to settle the matter.

“If we cannot resolve this satisfactorily and expeditiously without Court intervention, then my client will be forced to commence legal action immediately and seek substantial monetary damages as well as legal fees and appropriate injunctive relief,” the letter added.

X/Twitter has since removed the post, citing that it violated the platform’s rules.

Collins confirmed to NBC’s Today that he prepared the letter on Saturday on behalf of Banks, saying the 33-year-old rapper “unequivocally stands by the factual allegations and legal claims as outlined in the December 7, 2024 letter.”

The Independent has contacted Healy’s representative for comment.

Azealia Banks sends Matty Healy a cease-and-desist letter following X/Twitter feud ( Getty Images )

Last week, the artists engaged in an online dispute after Banks commented on a picture of pop superstar Charli XCX, saying: “Charli used to be sooo pretty. Ugh.”

Healy, 35, then stepped in to defend Charli, who’s engaged to his bandmate George Daniel, writing: “All the women you attack seem to be culturally relevant, attractive, divisive and NICE people. I think this makes you jealous cos you’re so talented but everything else about you is a failure. Just rap bro.”

Banks hit back with a cryptic threat: “I still don’t know any of your music but make sure you keep all that s*** behind your keyboard. This is hiphop, and you are very easy to set up. A bad bag, a bad pill. It only costs $200 and an ounce of weed to do you.”

Healy shot back: “I’ll f******slap you so hard I’ll get a Guinness world record for the highest a rat some b***h calls a wig has ever flown.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

After facing a wave of backlash for his remark, Healy deleted the message and issued an apology.

“Nah I can’t be saying I’m gonna hit a girl that’s insane I’m sorry. You just can’t keep being so mean about my mates and my mrs it’s really hurtful gets me well defensive,” he said.

Following the heated exchange, Banks wrote on X/Twitter that she planned on suing Healy for his comments. She claimed she had suffered “severe emotional distress sending me spiraling and am beginning to feel physical effects.”

“The stress of this just won’t allow my body to relax or sleep,” she said, going on to allege that she went to the hospital due to shortness of breath, muscle tension, and a migraine.

“I’m too grown for people to still be on the internet threatening me while I sit and watch people go on and on about respecting Black women,” she added.