‘I’m really not happy to be here’: Azealia Banks storms out of Miami Pride show
‘I’m trying, y’all, but it’s difficult,’ said singer
Azealia Banks stormed off the stage midway through her performance at Wynwood Pride in Miami on Friday night (10 June), telling fans she was “really not happy to be here”.
“For the last good, like, month and a half, I’ve just been being f***ed with,” she can be heard saying in videos posted by attendees on Twitter.
“I’ve been being f***ed around with, you know? Set time has been moved and like, ‘Oh, you’re headlining. No, you’re not headlining. Now you’re not this.’
“I’m really not happy to be here.”
She continued: “I’m so unhappy to be here. But what did the fans ever do? What did you guys ever do, right?
“I’m trying, y’all. But it’s difficult.”
In one video, fans can be seen booing the “212” singer after she throws her microphone to the floor. As she walks off, one audience member appears to throw a drink at her, prompting her to put both her middle fingers up at the crowd.
The Independent has contacted the organisers of Wynwood Pride for comment.
Banks later posted a Twitter thread complaining about the event and the fact that there was dry ice there because she is “EXTREMELY allergic to it”. Her account has since been suspended.
In 2016, Banks was suspended from Twitter following a series of racially charged tweets attacking singer and former One Direction star Zayn Malik. She later issued an apology.
She was suspended again in 2020 for a series of transphobic tweets.
