BBC News aplogises for ‘mistake’ they claim fell below their ‘usual standards’

BBC News has issued an apology after accidentally running a photo of Viola Davis alongside a headline about Beyoncé.

During the broadcaster’s Sunday (5 February) night live coverage of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, they showed an old Golden Globe image of Davis behind a chyron, which read: “Beyoncé’s big night.”

Immediately following the error, numerous viewers responded on Twitter, with one sharing a screenshot of the moment with the caption: “Who’s gonna tell @BBCNews?”

“I’m guessing it’s a mistake but with all their resources BBC have zero excuse for this,” a second responded.

Acknowledging their blunder, BBC News tweeted an apology on Monday (6 February).

“We apologise for the mistake last night when our news channels briefly showed a photograph of Viola Davis from January’s Golden Globes alongside a headline about Beyoncé at yesterday’s Grammys,” they wrote.

“This fell below the BBC’s usual standards.”

BBC News screenshot (Tru_Powell / Twitter screenshot)

That night, Beyoncé shattered records, becoming the most decorated artist in Grammy history, after she secured her fourth win for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album.

She currently sits at a total of 32 Grammys and counting, surpassing late conductor Georg Solti, who originally held the record at 31 wins.

Davis also broke the glass ceiling, achieving EGOT status with her first-ever Grammy win for her performance of the audiobook for her memoir Finding Me.

The How to Get Away with Murder star is only the third Black woman in history to earn the prestigious title.

Other highlights from the evening include Quavo’s tribute performance for his nephew Takeoff, who was killed last year.

Meanwhile, Dave Chappelle won Best Comedy Album for his Netflix comedy special, The Closer, despite it being heavily criticised for “transphobic” jokes.

Find the full list of Grammy winners here and the six biggest talking points, from Ben Affleck memes to Beyoncé’s record-breaking win here.