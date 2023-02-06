Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

David Bowie’s producing partner Tony Visconti has scoffed at claims that “Harry Styles is the new Bowie”.

The American producer, best known for his lengthy involvement in producing and arranging many of Bowie’s singles and albums, voiced his opinions regarding Sunday (5 February) night’s Grammy Awards.

“What’s the difference between the Grammys and Las Vegas?” Visconti posted on his Facebook page. “Nothing!”

He further took aim at Styles’s live Grammy performance of his hit single “As It Was”, writing: “Someone just told me that Harry Styles is the new Bowie?

“From what I saw tonight, he’s not worthy of shining his shoes.”

Numerous people agreed with Visconti’s views, with one responding: “There will NEVER be anyone that’s the new David Bowie he is in a class of his own always will be unique.”

Another commented: “Surprisingly, I love Harry. ‘Fine Line’ kept me company during the pandemic and ‘Golden’ is a great pop record, but he’s nowhere close to Bowie.”

Tony Visconti (Tony Visconti / Facebook)

The former One Direction frontman’s solo career stardom has often been likened to that of the late glam rocker, particularly in terms of his fashion and pop music arrangements.

In previous interviews, Styles has listed Bowie as an inspiration both musically and sartorially, alongside Prince, Mick Jagger and Freddie Mercury.

During the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, Styles was awarded several wins, including Best Pop Vocal Album for Harry’s House, which also earned him the biggest award of the night Album of the Year.

