DJ Ace has revealed he will be stepping down from his R&B show on BBC Radio 1Xtra after 21 years.

The news comes less than a month after Clara Amfo quit her BBC Radio 1 show Future Sounds.

DJ Ace – whose real name is Ashley Asomani – has racked up thousands of hours of airtime over the last 20 years and, outside of the studio, has accompanied artists including Snoop Dog, 50 Cent and Lil’ Kim on their global tours.

Announcing the news on Thursday (21 December), the DJ said: “After two decades, various daytime slots and over 10,000 hours on air I’ve decided it’s time to move on.

“I’ve loved my time at 1Xtra and have so many proud moments to reflect on. I’m very thankful for all the opportunities I have had.”

Head of BBC Radio 1Xtra. Faron McKenzie, said: “Ace has been a hugely important part of 1Xtra and has given everything to the station for the past 21 years.

“He’s helped to define 1Xtra and its audience and has been an incredible radio talent,” he added. “I’d like to thank him for everything that he’s done and wish him the very best for the future.”

Replacing DJ Ace in the role will be podcaster and producer DJ Chuckie, who started his career aged 12 and has performed in venues across the globe.

“This is a very surreal and sensational moment for me,” said DJ Chuckie. “I’m very grateful to be a part of the 1Xtra team and I’m looking forward to creating some high-quality musical moments with the listeners.”

McKenzie said: “I’m really excited to welcome Chuckie to the station, he has an incredible passion and love for R&B as well as huge amounts of knowledge on the genre.”

Ace’s final show is set to take place on 20 January 2024 and his last weekday show on 29 December 2023. The R&B boy band Guidnce will be hosting the show from 27 January until DJ Chuckie takes over.