‘Oh my god’: Beyoncé frustrated by crew during chaotic Amsterdam show

A clip of Beyoncé has gone viral on TikTok where she appears to show her frustration at crew members during her show in Amsterdam on Sunday (18 June).

The Texas-born pop star, 41, seemed to grow irritated when stage crew missed a cue to remove a set of stairs as she performed the final song of her set.

In several clips circulating online, she is seen singing “Summer Renaissance”, from her most recent album Renaissance, while straddling a silver horse prop.

One fan filmed her making frantic motions at the stairs with her left hand, at one point pushing the piece of furniture away herself with her hand. She also attempts to push the stairs with her foot.

She eventually mouths “Oh, my God!”, seemingly in the direction of the confused crew as they eventually realise what she wants them to do.

Fans of the star joked about the footage in the comments, fearing for the crew members facing Beyonce’s wrath.

“Somebody’s getting fired,” wrote one viewer, while another fan commented: “I need the post concert debrief meeting to be in the documentary.”

“He is me forgetting I’m supposed to be working just sitting watching Beyonce,” a third posted, in reference to one of the crew members.

Renaissance is the superstar’s first solo tour since 2016 and shares the name of her 2022 dance-centric album, the success of which made Beyoncé the Grammy’s most decorated artist in history.

Beyoncé is making stops at more than 40 cities. During the tour, she has been wearing outfits created exclusively by Black designers during her Renaissance tour concert in Amsterdam.

Read The Independent’s review of the Cardiff show here, in which Nicole Vassell wrote: “Over two-and-a-half hours, Beyoncé shows this Cardiff crowd that she is as sizzling as ever – only this time, she no longer has to go above and beyond to prove it.”

At Beyoncé’s London show, her husband Jay-Z was seen dancing in the VIP area, while the couple’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, performed with her mum onstage.

Blue Ivy has appeared at numerous other shows on the tour and, at an exclusive Beyoncé event in Dubai in January, she appeared in a surprise duet of “Brown Skin Girl”. Along with Blue Ivy, the singer and her husband have five-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir Carter.

The Renaissance tour will wrap up in New Orleans on 27 September.