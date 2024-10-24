Beyoncé to join Kamala Harris at Houston rally on Friday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Beyoncé will reportedly join Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally in Houston, Texas, on Friday, according to multiple outlets.

The campaign appearance will mark the “Texas Hold Em” singer’s first public endorsement for the Democratic presidential nominee. While Beyoncé has yet to make a statement in support of Harris, the vice president has continued to use the track “Freedom” – from Beyoncé’s 2016 album Lemonade – as her 2024 campaign song.

On Thursday (October 24), the Washington Post reported that the Grammy-winning singer had agreed to appear at the campaign rally in her hometown of Houston on October 25, alongside her mother, Tina Knowles, and legendary country artist Willie Nelson. A subsequent report from NBC News said that Beyoncé will also perform at the event, citing sources with direct knowledge of the preparations.

In August, false rumors spread that Beyoncé would make a surprise appearance at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. Throughout the four-day-long convention in Chicago, Illinois, speculation grew that the “Halo” singer would take to the stage on the final night to endorse Harris for president.

Many delegates later expressed their disappointment after the vice president delivered her speech, in which she accepted the Democratic nomination for president, without Beyoncé by her side.

Despite the no-show, Beyoncé previously offered Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff tickets to her Renaissance Tour in 2023, worth approximately $1,655.

Beyoncé was previously rumored to make an appearance at the 2024 DNC ( Getty Images )

She also endorsed Joe Biden and Harris just one day before the 2020 presidential election, sharing a Boomerang clip of herself to Instagram, in which she could be seen wearing an “I Voted” sticker and a Biden-Harris face mask.

“Come thru, Texas!” she captioned the post, along with the hashtag: “#Vote.”

Beyoncé will join the legion of celebrities who’ve already endorsed Harris ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Fellow singer Taylor Swift famously shared her support for Harris in a lengthy Instagram post, in which she declared that Harris “fights for the rights and causes I believe.”

Anne Hathaway, Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder, Bryan Cranston and Bruce Springsteen have also publicly endorsed Harris for president.