Beyoncé announces title of forthcoming country album

Beyoncé has announced that her much-anticipated new country album will be called Cowboy Carter.

It will also be known as Act II: Cowboy Carter, as it serves as the follow-up to her acclaimed 2022 album Act I: Renaissance.

The new record is set to be released on 29 March.

The pop superstar, 42, made the announcement on her official website and across her social media channels. They now show an image of a horse’s saddle bearing a red, white and blue sash reading: “Cowboy Carter”.

Beyoncé first announced the new album at the same time as surprise releasing two country songs during the Super Bowl, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages”.

A teaser clip for “Texas Hold ‘Em” paid homage to Wim Wenders’ 1984 road movie Paris, Texas.

The German director told The Independent: “Wow! Who’d a thunk it, that Travis on his long way home to Paris, Texas would turn out to be a Beyoncé fan! With a bit of luck at the poker table, it might turn out to be a perfect day!”

Beyonce has achieved a No 1 country song with ‘Texas Hold ‘Em' (Getty Images)

Last month, country icon Dolly Parton congratulated Beyoncé after she became the first Black woman to achieve a No 1 hit on the Billboard Hot Country songs chart.

“I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album,” Parton wrote in a message shared on Instagram.

“So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country No 1 single. Can’t wait to hear the full album! Love, Dolly.”

Earlier this week, Parton revealed that she believes Beyoncé has covered her song “Jolene” for the new album.

Speaking to Knox News at the 2024 opening of her Tennessee-based theme park Dollywood, Parton responded to a question about whether Beyoncé might be recording one of her songs.

“Well, I think she has! I think she’s recorded ‘Jolene’ and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album, which I’m very excited about that,” said Parton.

“I love her!” Parton added. “She’s a beautiful girl and a great singer.

Meanwhile, on TikTok, observant users have found similarities between an unlikely pairing: “Texas Hold ‘Em” and the theme tune for the adventures of cartoon turtle Franklin.

Canadian musician Bruce Cockburn composed and wrote the theme tune to the children’s TV show and shared his thoughts on the comparisons with People.

“I think Beyoncé’s ‘Texas Hold ’Em’ is a good record. Unfortunately I can’t claim to have had any part in writing it,” he said.

“The rhythmic feel is similar to my theme song for the Franklin TV series, but to my ears that’s where the similarity stops. ‘Texas Hold ’Em’ is her song, and I wish her success with it!”