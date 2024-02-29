Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Observant TikTokers have found similarities between two unlikely pairings.

Beyoncé’s chart-topping country song “Texas Hold ‘Em” is being compared to the theme tune for the adventures of cartoon turtle Franklin.

And now, the composer of the show’s theme tune has spoken out on the comparison.

The “Cuff It” singer became the first black woman to reach No 1 on the US country chart after her new single debuted on 11 February.

The song achieved the number-one slot after just four days of tracking, during which time it was streamed 19.2 million times in the US and downloaded 32,000 times.

Franklin was a TV series that aired from 1997 to 2004 on the Family Channel, follows the eponymous turtle as he embarks on a series of educational adventures.

One TikTok user broke down each part of the songs to compare, “Not in a bad way, the Franklin song absolutely rips but let me show you what I’m talking about”, she explained as played each one.

Meanwhile, others said they’d been “trying to figure out what it sounds like” when they first heard Beyonce’s new song .

“Millennials trying to figure out why this sounds so similar,” said another user over a video of the song playing in the background.

TikTokers compared the two songs as composer Bruce Cockburn admitted they were similar (Getty Images/ Franklin and Friends on the Family Channel)

Canadian musician Bruce Cockburn composed and wrote the theme tune to the children’s TV show and shared his thoughts on the comparisons with People.

“I think Beyoncé’s ‘Texas Hold ’Em’ is a good record. Unfortunately I can’t claim to have had any part in writing it,” he said.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“The rhythmic feel is similar to my theme song for the Franklin TV series, but to my ears that’s where the similarity stops. ‘Texas Hold ’Em’ is her song, and I wish her success with it!”

Beyoncé surprised fans during the Super Bowl by releasing the song, along with her other single, “16 Carriages”. At the same time, she announced that her debut country album, Renaissance II, would be released on 29 March.

The song received praise by country music legendDolly Parton who had previously said she would love the singer to cover her infamous “Jolene”.

“I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album,” Parton, 78, wrote in a message shared to Instagram.

“So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country No 1 single. Can’t wait to hear the full album! Love, Dolly.”