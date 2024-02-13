How to stream Beyoncé’s two new singles right now

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Beyoncé is set to release new album Renaissance Part II on 29 March.

The pop superstar made the announcement in a series of teaser videos during the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada, including a Verizon commercial that aired during the big game.

Her husband, rapper and music mogul Jay-Z, and their daughter Blue Ivy, were among the celebrity guests attending the game at the Allegiant Stadium.

The new record, a sequel to 2022’s Renaissance, was teased by the Grammy-winning artist, 42, as a country album.

Beyoncé has also released two singles exclusively on streaming service Tidal, for which she and Jay-Z are shareholders. They are country ballad “16 Carriages” and boot-scooting party song “Texas Hold ‘Em”.

In the Verizon commercial, Beyoncé is challenged by a character played by Arrested Development actor Tony Hale as to whether she can “break” the internet.

She is then seen in a series of attention-grabbing stunts, including running a lemonade stand (in reference to her 2016 album Lemonade) and dressed in pink as “Barbey,” referencing Barbie.

Beyonce announced her new album in a Super Bowl commercial for Verizon (Verizon)

She is also seen as “BOTUS,” the first female president, and the first woman to perform in space.

It concludes with Beyoncé saying: “OK, they ready — drop the new music. I told y’all the Renaissance is not over.”

She posted another video teasing “Texas Hold ‘Em” to her Instagram page. “Texas Hold ’Em” was co-written by Canadian artist Lowell, with production and instrumental contributions from Rhiannon Giddens, Raphael Saadiq, Nathan Ferraro, Killah B and others. “16 Carriages” features Dave Hamelin, Gavin Williams, Justus West, Saadiq and others.

The commercial aired during the Super Bowl, the final game of the American football season. Reigning champions the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers, with a touchdown in overtime.

Follow all the latest updates from the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show here.