Watch: Beyonce teases new album during Super Bowl

Beyonce teased new music during the Super Bowl on Sunday as she announced the keenly-awaited part two of her Renaissance project.

After starring in an ad for Verizon where she attempted to “break the internet” a new clip was posted to her Instagram.

The clip teased the single ‘Texas Hold Em’ with a billboard of the singer waving to a stunned crowd, while the single played in the background.

The clip faded to a black background and said “Act II 3.29,” signalling that Renaissance Act II will drop on 29 March.

The album is expected to lean into the country genre.