Beyoncé’s new album Renaissance will be released on 29 July.

The news was announced by the video streaming service Tidal on Thursday (16 June).

This will be the 40-year-old singer’s seventh studio album after her and Jay-Z’s surprise 2018 record, Everything is Love.

Last week, fans were left looking for clues after Beyoncé deleted her profile images across all her social media platforms.

On Friday (10 June), eagle-eyed fans noticed that the singer had quietly removed her logo images from her YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok pages.

This led them to theorise that new music or another announcement was about to be made.

In 2013, Beyoncé’s self-titled album was released in the early hours of the morning without any warning or promotion.

The singer’s last solo studio album, Lemonade, was released in 2016 and received rave reviews from critics.

The Independent gave the album a five out of five-star review, writing: “Lemonade is fiery, insurgent, fiercely proud, sprawling and sharply focused in its dissatisfaction.”