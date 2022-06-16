Beyonce’s seventh album Renaissance announced by Tidal
This will be singer’s seventh studio album after her and Jay-Z’s surprise 2018 record, Everything is Love
Beyonce performs at VMAs
Beyoncé’s new album Renaissance will be released on 29 July.
The news was announced by the video streaming service Tidal on Thursday (16 June).
This will be the 40-year-old singer’s seventh studio album after her and Jay-Z’s surprise 2018 record, Everything is Love.
Last week, fans were left looking for clues after Beyoncé deleted her profile images across all her social media platforms.
On Friday (10 June), eagle-eyed fans noticed that the singer had quietly removed her logo images from her YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok pages.
This led them to theorise that new music or another announcement was about to be made.
In 2013, Beyoncé’s self-titled album was released in the early hours of the morning without any warning or promotion.
The singer’s last solo studio album, Lemonade, was released in 2016 and received rave reviews from critics.
The Independent gave the album a five out of five-star review, writing: “Lemonade is fiery, insurgent, fiercely proud, sprawling and sharply focused in its dissatisfaction.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies