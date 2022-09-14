Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Billie Eilish has recalled quickly learning royal etiquette ahead of meeting members of the royal family last year.

The 20-year-old singer had met King Charles (then Prince Charles) and the Prince and Princess of Wales at the No Time to Die premiere in 2021.

“I had it all ready to go, I was studying what the etiquette was supposed to be,” she told hosts Fitzy and Wippa on Australia’s Nova radio station.

The hosts had mentioned the meeting after bringing up the death of the late Queen.

“I was ready to curtsy. I was ready to not shake a hand. I was ready to not ask questions and not speak unless I was spoken to. And I was so worried about it,” Eilish admitted.

But to Eliish’s surprise, protocol went out of the window when the royal family walked in.

“They were just like, ‘What’s up, how are you?’” she said, admitting that she didn’t need to use any of what she had learnt in advance.

“It was great, they were so nice and friendly and charming,” she said.

She also told how actor and No Time to Die writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge had been beside her brother and they questioned the British star on what they had to do.

Billie Eilish and brother Finneas meet the Princess of Wales (Getty Images)

Asking if she knew “the protocols” and if they had to curtsey, she replied: “No!”

Adele recently revealed that her nine-year-old son, Angelo, is “obsessed” with Billie Eilish.

The 34-year-old singer recently returned home to London to take him to see Eilish perform at The O2.

“He’ll go up to [his room] after school and read all the lyrics and then he’ll want to discuss them,” she said, in a recent interview with Elle.