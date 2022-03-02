Billie Eilish says she used to have ‘unbelievably terrible nightmares’

Billie Eilish has opened up about experiencing “unbelievably terrible nightmares”.

The “Happier Than Ever” artist, who has previously spoken about turning her nightmares into music videos, also revealed she began using a meditation app after struggling with her sudden ascent to worldwide fame.

“I was having weird sleep paralysis. It was just not a good period for my brain. I couldn’t sleep,” she told V Magazine.

“I would go to bed at like four in the morning and wake up at one in the afternoon. And I would listen to that meditation app every single time I needed to take a breath and not think about the horrors that were going on in my mind.”

Eilish also lauded the benefits of meditation for her mental health, saying it helped her get out of a “dark situation”.

“I would lie in bed miserable in the middle of the night, on a tour bus, back when I didn’t want to be doing what I was doing. It was just a dark period of, unfortunately, resenting life, which I feel badly about, because I shouldn’t have been resenting anything. I was doing things that were fun. I just wasn’t having fun doing them.”

(Getty Images for Live Nation)

It was recently confirmed that Billie Eilish will headline Coachella this year, becoming the youngest artist to ever top the bill at the music festival.

She will also headline Glastonbury Festival in June, making her the youngest solo artist to headline the event.