Billie Eilish and Rainn Wilson have joined forces with scientists from Arctic Basecamp, calling on world leaders to take urgent action at the United Nations Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow next week.

The Cop26 summit’s motto is to bring leaders together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

“This year, our leaders are deciding the global actions required on the environment and climate emergency in a critical decade for our planet,” 19-year-old Eilish says in a video message posted by the University of Exeter’s official Twitter handle.

“We must stand together and speak up to save our planet. Not just for us, but for our future generations. We need urgent, urgent action now, and to work together as one,” she said.

Wilson added: “Courage. That’s what our world’s leaders need more than anything.”

The actor added: “The decisions that they make about the climate crisis in the next decade are the most important decisions in our planet’s history.

“We need to act with urgency. We need to half emissions by 2030. World leaders, are you up for it? I am! Let’s try and do the impossible.”

This isn’t the first time Eilish has spoken out on the topic of climate change.

Earlier this month, the “Lost Cause” singer starred in YouTube’s Dear Earth which debuted on Saturday (23 October). It seeks to be “an epic global celebration of our planet and what we need to do to reverse climate change”.

Eilish was joined by Jaden Smith, Blackpink, Lil Dikcy, and Tinashe as a mix of celebrities and YouTubers joined forces to call on greater action to tackle the climate crisis.

Cop26 starts on 31 October in Glasgow for two weeks.