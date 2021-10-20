Billie Eilish and Jaden Smith star in YouTube’s Dear Earth

Billie Eilish and Jaden Smith are just some of the stars taking part in YouTube’s Dear Earth which debuts on Saturday (23 October) and seeks to be “an epic global celebration of our planet and what we need to do to reverse climate change.”

Eilish and Smith will be joined by the likes of Blackpink, Lil Dikcy and Tinashe as a mix of celebrities and YouTubers join forces to call on greater action to tackle the climate crisis the Earth faces.