Billie Eilish announces Hit Me Hard and Soft tour: Dates and how to get tickets

Billie Eilish has announced a brand new tour in support of her forthcoming third album, Hit Me Hard and Soft.

The latest project from the 22-year-old pop star will be released on 17 May. Eilish told fans about the album on 8 April, after teasing it on billboards in locations around the US.

The Hit Me Hard and Soft tour will begin in September with a North American leg in September at Centre Videotron in Quebec, Canada. Eilish will perform a run of dates in the US and Canada until December this year, before heading to Australia in February 2025.

Her European dates will be held in April next year, beginning at Sweden’s Avicii Arena in Stockholm then taking in shows at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro arena from 7-8 July, before a staggering six nights at London’s O2 Arena from 10 July, then Manchester and Dublin.

The environmentally conscientious singer continues to partner with plant-based food organisation Support + Feed, as well as the environmental non-profit organisation REVERB; promoter Live Nation asks fans to consider taking “sustainable transport” during the tour.

Sustainability efforts during Eilish’s 2024/2025 tour will include reducing greenhouse gas pollution, decreasing single-use plastic waste, supporting climate action and updating concession offerings to promote plant-based food options, a press release for the tour said.

Eilish in press artwork for her forthcoming album ( Interscope )

Eco-Villages from REVERB are also set to be put up in two locations during the show and there will be plant-based food drives, with Support + Feed and fans, to gather goods to distribute to local communities.

Fans can also bring empty reuseable water bottles to fill up at the free water refill stations that wil be located at each venue. They are also being encouraged to opt for thrifted, upcycled or borrowed clothes, instead of buying new clothing to wear to Eilish’s shows.

Eilish has said that her latest body of work should be listened to chronologically, as it “hits you hard and soft both lyrically and sonically, while bending genres and defying trends along the way”.

The album artwork features Eilish on her back underwater, with a door open above her.

Album artwork for Billie Eilish’s third album ( Interscope )

Her second album, 2021’s Happier Than Ever, received a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year and was also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Eilish previously won Album of the Year at the Grammys with her 2019 debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, making her the youngest lead artist to take hope the prestigious award, aged 18.

Earlier this year, she won an Oscar for Best Original Song thanks to her original track “What Was I Made For?”, which featured on Greta Gerwig’s record-breaking Barbie movie.

It marked the second time Eilish had won an Oscar, after she previously scooped the trophy for her James Bond theme, “No Time to Die”, which appeared in the film of the same name starring Daniel Craig.

General ticket sales for the Hit Me Hard and Soft tour begin on Friday.

Additional reporting by agencies.