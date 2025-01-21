Billy Ray Cyrus speaks out after ‘cringeworthy’ performance at Trump’s Liberty Ball

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Billy Ray Cyrus has issued a statement regarding his “epic disaster” of a performance at Donald Trump’s Liberty Ball.

On Monday (January 20) evening, the 63-year-old country star took the stage to perform his hit tune “Achy Breaky Heart” and his Lil Nax X collaboration “Old Town Road.”

At one point during his performance, Cyrus stopped being able to hear his guitar playing. “Is my guitar still on?” he asked the stage crew. “I think they cut me off. I don’t hear my guitar anymore.”

Continuing to hold the guitar in the air, he asked the workers backstage: “Is anyone awake?

“I don’t hear it? Do ya’ll hear it?” he questioned. “Is anyone back there? Can somebody turn my guitar back on? We’re going to sing a bit more.”

Cyrus then quipped about why his guitar may have been turned off, adding: “Y’all want me to sing more or you just want me to get the hell off the stage? I don’t give a damn.”

Billy Ray Cyrus was hit with technical difficulties during his inaugural ball performance ( REUTERS )

However, a crew member finally came onto the stage and fixed the singer’s guitar, before he continued his performance.

“When you have technical difficulties you got to just keep going,” he told the audience. “Or as President Trump would say, you got to fight!”

While fans on social media quickly mocked Cyrus for his “cringeworthy” and “concerning” performance, the singer said he still had a “blast” despite the technical difficulties.

“I wouldn’t have missed the honor of playing this event whether my microphone, guitar and monitors worked or not. I was there because President Donald J. Trump invited me,” Cyrus told People in a statement.

“I had a ball at the Liberty Ball last night and I’ve learned through all these years when the producer says, ‘You’re on,’ you go entertain the folks even if the equipment goes to hell. I was there for the people and we had a blast. That’s called rock n roll!!!”