Kid Rock stunned BBC News presenter Caitríona Perry on Monday (20 January), telling her she “sounds sexy” during a live TV interview.

The musician (real name Robert James Ritchie), is a longtime Donald Trump supporter and flew into Washington D.C. on Sunday to perform at the Make America Great Again Rally at Capital One Arena.

At the end of the interview, Rock asked Irish journalist Perry where she was. Reporting live from D.C., she responded: “I’m standing on a rooftop in these very very chilly conditions. We’ll be on air for 12 hours so I don’t think I’ll have anywhere near as fun a day as you have planned for yourself!”

The “All Summer Long” singer replied saying he couldn’t see Perry so didn’t know what she looked like.

“I look like I’m ready to hit the slopes here I can tell you. I’m in full-on ski gear here with my hat, gloves, the whole thing, ready to rock because you’ve got to be wrapped up against the elements don’t you,” she said.

“I love to go skiing,” Rock responded, adding: “You sound sexy, you want to go with me?”

Visibly taken aback, Perry paused before laughing awkwardly and replying: “Well we won’t get into that right here! We’re doing no skiing here, we’ve got a day of broadcasting to do.”

Clips of the moment quickly began circulating on social media with many calling out Rock for his behavior.

“Kid Rock flirting on BBC News is some of the most awkward television you'll see this year,” wrote TV critic Scott Bryan on X.

“I can't believe I just listened to Kid Rock just perv over a journalist on the BBC, gotta be one of the most awkward things I've listened to in years,” wrote another viewer.

“Why are the @BBCnews allowing cretins like Kid Rock on to lie unchecked and hit on news presenters??” a third demanded.

During another recent interview on Fox and Friends Weekend, Rock revealed he had a surprising call with the president-elect late last week.

“Friday morning I got a call from the president and Melania [Trump] and it was kind of mind-blowing, I’ve tried to leave him alone, he’s got a lot on his plate, I would think, right now,” he told the morning show’s hosts Steve Doocy, Brian Kilmeade, Ainsley Earhardt and Lawrence Jones.

“He called and he goes, ‘Did the Secret Service really tell you that you can’t use strippers?’” Rock said, alluding to a comment he had made earlier in the week about his upcoming performance.

“No, sir, I was just joking around,” he recalled answering Trump.

“Ah, that’s funny,” the new commander-in-chief replied, according to the rapper.

Earlier this year, Rock fervently defended and promoted his political beliefs in an inflammatory interview with Rolling Stone magazine in which he used racist language, allegedly wielded a gun at a journalist and made sweeping negative generalisations about groups of people.