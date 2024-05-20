MAGA loyalist Kid Rock used ‘n-word’ and ‘waved gun’ at Rolling Stone journalist

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Singer, songwriter and Donald Trump ally Kid Rock fervently defended and promoted his political beliefs in an inflammatory interview with Rolling Stone magazine in which he used racist language, allegedly wielded a gun at a journalist and made sweeping negative generalizations about groups of people.

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, has spent the last couple of years using his platform to advocate for the conservative agenda and pledging his support for Mr Trump.

At times, he has invoked volatile rhetoric including spewing a homophobic slur on stage.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone reporter David Peisner, published over the weekend, Rock seemingly leaned further into this rhetoric.

According to the report, Rock seemed “eager” to talk about politics and, after drinking “at least three or four” mixed alcoholic drinks, began shouting at Mr Peisner when asked about Mr Trump’s rhetoric about migrants.

At one point, Rock reportedly waved his gun at Mr Peisner.

“I got a f***ing god*** gun right here if I need it,” Rock shouted while waving a black handgun around, Rolling Stone reported.

Rock also said that he believes the 2020 presidential election was stolen, described migrants as “murderers” and “rapists” and used the “n-word” multiple times.

Kid Rock with Donald Trump at a UFC event in December. The MAGA loyalist is accused of using the n-word and waving a gun during a Rolling Stone interview ( Getty Images )

Rolling Stone reported that it’s “easy to label this as the rantings of a drunk racist” but “it’s hard to know how calculated it all is.”

At the end of the interview, Rock challenged the journalist to “write the most horrific article about me.”

“Do it. It helps me,” Rock said.

The Independent has reached out to Rock’s representative for comment.

Rock began vocally supporting Mr Trump during his first presidential run in 2016. Since then, the singer-songwriter has found himself in the headlines for his unapologetic approach to right-wing issues.

He was recorded using homophobic language in 2021, wrote and released a song raging against “snowflakes” and has advocated for lax gun control.

Last year, he also throw his support behind the Bud Light boycott after the beer company faced right-wing backlash for partnering with transgender activist and social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The singer-songwriter has previously said he believes he is “uncancellable” because he doesn’t care what other people may think, even if the majority think he’s wrong.