The Pretenders to join Bonnie Raitt at Black Deer festival this summer

The second wave of acts for Black Deer Festival 2023 have been announced, including The Pretenders, Steve Earl and Kurt Vile and the Violators.

Black Deer is an Americana music festival that takes place in Eridge Park in Kent over 16-18 June 2023.

Organisers have just announced the next group of artists to feature on the line up, joining previously revealed acts including Bonnie Raitt and The Teskey Brothers.

New names to the bill are Bear’s Den, Midlake and This Is The Kit.

Stereophonics’ new band, Far From Saints, will also play the June weekend in what will be their first ever festival appearance.

Back in November, the festival announced its new partnership with The Independent, alongside the first wave of acts.

"I’m really looking forward to coming to Black Deer Festival,” said Raitt on her forthcoming exclusive UK festival appearance.

“I hear it’s a real home away from home for American musicians. See you next summer!” the Grammy-winning artist added.

Other up and coming acts just announced include CMAT, Bonnie Light Horseman, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Drake White, Katherine Priddy, Tami Neilson, Angeline Morrison, Simeon Hammond Dallas, Willi Carlisle, Melissa Carper, Sleep Walking Animals, Dylan LeBlanc, Bonnie Montgomery and Luke Elliot.

While the festival is centred around music, there are also plenty of other activities to enjoy; there is a range of outdoor activities for children in the Young Folk area, as well as authentic Americana heritage including artisan food and drink stalls, custom motorcycles, denim and leather workshops and much more.

The Independent previously called Black Deer festival one of “the most culturally eclectic and rewarding festival experiences in the UK”.

Founders of the Black Deer Festival, Gill Tee and Debs Shilling, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to reveal the first names for Black Deer Festival 2023. Bonnie Raitt, Nathaniel Rateliff, Lucinda Williams, Allison Russell… it reads like a who’s who of Americana music past and present.

“We can’t wait to welcome our community back into the deer park to enjoy it all!”

Black Deer festival line-up (Black deer festival )

How to get tickets:

The first tier of Black Deer tickets are available from here.

The website includes a limited number of day and weekend tickets and VIP upgrades.