Shawn Mendes has opened up about his mental health struggles.

The 24-year-old was forced to cancel the remainder of his live shows just one week into his Wonder tour last summer, after admitting he was “not at all ready for how difficult” the shows would be after the pandemic.

He posted on Instagram at the time: “After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger.”

But now, the singer is starting to feel like himself again - and is even feeling ready to “start making some songs”.

In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, Mendes opened up about his recovery, admitting it was “very difficult”.

“A lot of doing therapy, a lot of trying to understand how I was feeling and what was making me feel that way,” he said. “And then doing the work to help myself and heal. And also leaning on people in my life to help a little bit.”

Establishing boundaries within relationships was an important part of the process, Mendes said: “It’s a difficult thing to do. It feels uncomfortable.

“It makes other people feel a little uncomfortable for a moment, but ultimately it’s a very powerful and helpful thing to do for every relationship.”

Sean Mendes (Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Mendes said that the recovery process has been “the most eye-opening and growing and beautiful and just healing process of my life.”

He added that he was grateful for how “accepting and loving” the people around him were: “It just really made me see how culture is really starting to get to a place where mental health is really becoming a priority.”