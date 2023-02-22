Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Brian Cox has once again called out Succession co-star Jeremy Strong’s acting style

The actor, who plays Strong’s character’s father, Logan Roy, in the HBO series, previously criticised his co-star’s method style during a now infamous New Yorker interview about the actor that was published in 2021.

He said: “There is something in the little boy that is able to convey the character. It’s just there and is accessible. It’s not a big f***ing religious experience.”

He has reaffirmed his position in a new interview, tellig Town & Country: “He’s a very good actor. And the rest of the ensemble is all OK with this. But knowing a character and what the character does is only part of the skill set.”

While addressing specifically what it’s like to be around Strong on set when he’s constantly in character as Kendall Roy, Cox added: “It’s f***ing annoying. Don’t get me going on it.”

Cox’s comments come immediately after a new interview with Strong in British GQ that saw the actor directly address Cox’s views.

He referred to the New Yorker profile interview as his “15 minutes of shame”, and said of Cox’s opinon of his acting style: “Everyone’s entitled to have their feelings. I also think Brian Cox, for example, he’s earned the right to say whatever the f*** he wants.

“There was no need to address that or do damage control.”

He continued: “I feel a lot of love for my siblings and my father on the show. And it is like a family in the sense that, and I’m sure they would say this, too, you don’t always like the people that you love. I do always respect them.”

Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong in ‘Succession’ (HBO)

The fourth season of Succession begins on HBO and Sky Atlantic on 26 and 27 March, respectively.