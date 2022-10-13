Everything you need to know about Blink-182’s world stadium tour: Dates and where to buy tickets
The tour will see the reunion of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker for the first time in 10 years
Hello there, Blink-182 have announced their biggest world tour yet – along with new music coming in 2022 – and this is no small thing.
The US band will return for a major tour that will see the reunion of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker for the first time in 10 years.
And we’ll certainly be at their show, watching, waiting and only commiserating that this tour didn’t happen sooner. And you can be there, too, as we’re sharing everything you need to know about how to get your hands on tickets as soon as they go live on Monday 17 October, and where to buy pre-sale tickets.
In the UK and Ireland, the band will visit venues across London, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin throughout September and October 2023. The multi-platinum, award-winning group will also play their first-ever performances in Latin America, along with stops in North America, before coming over to Europe, Australia and New Zealand on this star-studded road trip starting in March 2023 and going through to February 2024.
The band will also drop their new single “Edging” this Friday (14 October), marking the first time in a decade that Hoppus, DeLonge and Barker have been in the studio together. You can pre-save it now on both Spotify and Apple Music.
Prior to the news, DeLonge hinted he might have rejoined Blink-182, sparking fan rumours that something was in the works. The co-frontman originally left the band in 2015, to spend more time with his family.
Delonge’s spot was filled by Matt Skiba in 2015. However, earlier this year, Skiba claimed he wasn’t sure if he was still part of the band.
“Your guess is as good as mine,” wrote Skiba, replying to a fan on Instagram, who was questioning why there was no “Blink content” on his profile. “Regardless, I am very proud of and thankful for my time with Blink-182. We shall see…” he added.
How to get tickets to Blink-182’s UK tour
Tickets for the UK leg of Blink-182’s worldwide tour are available from Monday 17 October at 10am on Ticketmaster.
But, very lucky fans, O2 Priority members, and people already signed up in various Blink fan clubs may be able to get pre-sale tickets now.
