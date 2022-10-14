Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘Blink-182 is back baby’: Fans overjoyed with band’s new ‘Edging’ single

Fans are reacting to the bands first release together in nearly 10 years

Megan Graye
Friday 14 October 2022 10:52
Comments
Blink-182 announce new world tour with suggestive innuendo

Blink-182 have dropped their new single “EDGING”, much to the delight of fans.

The track marks the first time Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker have been in the studio together for nearly 10 years.

The song, produced by Barker, features fierce drumming and hooky punk-pop melodies that had fans in a nostalgic mood.

#Edging is so good. @blink182 is back baby. So hyped for the new album,” wrote one listener on social media after hearing the song.

“I’m so happy now like I can’t stop laughing with excitement,” tweeted another.

Recommended

Some fans were excited about the tracks old-school feel: “Tom sounds like old Tom!”

“Tom’s voice, Mark’s bass and Travis’ beat together again is everything! Again and again, come again and again!” wrote a fourth fan.

“”Edging” by Blink 182 is a welcome return for the boys. It’s catchy and it’s fun. Tom sounds rejuvenated in the first verse, Mark sounds on point throughout and Travis surprises no one by smacking the skins effortlessly. It’s a groove, and I dig it. More please,” reviewed another fan on Twitter.

Speaking about his production work on the track, Barker said: “I wanted to imagine as a listener what I wanted to experience and at the same time as a band member what we wanted to make and say and most importantly how it would sound production wise in 2022.”

“I’m so happy to be back in the studio creating new music and looking forward to a giant world tour,” added Hoppus.

The single comes on the tail of the announcement of their biggest ever world tour earlier this week.

In 2023, the band will visit venues across the UK and Ireland including London, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin throughout September and October.

Recommended

The award-winning group will also play their first-ever performances in Latin America, along with stops in North America, before coming over to Europe, Australia and New Zealand on this star-studded road trip starting in March 2023 and going through to February 2024.

Tickets will go on sale  Monday 17 October. Here’s how to get your hands on them. 

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in