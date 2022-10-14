Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Blink-182 have dropped their new single “EDGING”, much to the delight of fans.

The track marks the first time Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker have been in the studio together for nearly 10 years.

The song, produced by Barker, features fierce drumming and hooky punk-pop melodies that had fans in a nostalgic mood.

“#Edging is so good. @blink182 is back baby. So hyped for the new album,” wrote one listener on social media after hearing the song.

“I’m so happy now like I can’t stop laughing with excitement,” tweeted another.

Some fans were excited about the tracks old-school feel: “Tom sounds like old Tom!”

“Tom’s voice, Mark’s bass and Travis’ beat together again is everything! Again and again, come again and again!” wrote a fourth fan.

“”Edging” by Blink 182 is a welcome return for the boys. It’s catchy and it’s fun. Tom sounds rejuvenated in the first verse, Mark sounds on point throughout and Travis surprises no one by smacking the skins effortlessly. It’s a groove, and I dig it. More please,” reviewed another fan on Twitter.

Speaking about his production work on the track, Barker said: “I wanted to imagine as a listener what I wanted to experience and at the same time as a band member what we wanted to make and say and most importantly how it would sound production wise in 2022.”

“I’m so happy to be back in the studio creating new music and looking forward to a giant world tour,” added Hoppus.

The single comes on the tail of the announcement of their biggest ever world tour earlier this week.

In 2023, the band will visit venues across the UK and Ireland including London, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin throughout September and October.

The award-winning group will also play their first-ever performances in Latin America, along with stops in North America, before coming over to Europe, Australia and New Zealand on this star-studded road trip starting in March 2023 and going through to February 2024.

Tickets will go on sale Monday 17 October. Here’s how to get your hands on them.