Boosie Badazz appears to have belatedly responded to an old Gabrielle Union interview, in which she implied the rapper was in the closet about his sexuality.

On Sunday night (4 December), the 40-year-old rapper shared a fiery tweet, writing: “LOL THE WHOLE WORLD KNOW I LOVE WOMEN N THE WORLD KNOW YOUR HUSBAND LOVE DICK I HOPE U DONT THINK BLACKS LOOK AT YALL LIKE A POWER COUPLE THEY DONT I HAD REFUSED TO TALK ABOUT YALL IN INTERVIEWS N HEAR YOU GOGO BANG HIM WITH THAT DILDO N WAIT ON A SCRIPT U LIL WHITE GIRL.”

Badazz, whose real name is Torence Ivy Hatch, followed up with another post telling Union she “BETTER LEAVE ME ALONE”.

“HOW DARE U CHALLENGE A GHETTO HEROS MANHOOD ,U WRONG SMH I DONT HAVE THE TIME FOR THIS, IM TRYIN TO HAVE PEACE N MY LIFE N STAY ALIVE,” he added.

Fans were initially confused by Baddazz’s seemingly out-of-context rant, but another user provided context by sharing a recently resurfaced snippet from Union’s 2021 Live Talk Los Angeles interview with Jemele Hill.

Speaking with Hill about her book of essays, You Got Anything Stronger, the Bring It On star addressed her stepdaughter Zaya’s – daughter of her husband, retired NBA player, Dwyane Wade and his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches – journey towards her trans identity.

“None of us will have walked the road that she will travel, so we will be there, we will never abandon you ever. But sometimes you’re going to have to leave,” Union said, before joking: “And so far, so good, sorry Boosie.”

“He’s so preoccupied. It’s almost like ‘thou doth protest too much lil Boos.’ You’ve got a lot of dick on your mind. Throw that out there!” she quipped, with interviewer Hill laughingly adding: “It’s like Zaya and Lil Nas X live in his head.”

“Rent free! It’s like sir, something you wanna just go ahead and tell us?” Union retorted. “This is a safe space. We can be your sanctuary.”

Hill replied: “Perhaps that safe space was not provided for him.”

Union’s message came in response to Badazz, 40, who criticised Wade for supporting Zaya’s transition after she came out in 2020.

At the time, during an Instagram live, the rapper pleaded for Wade to let Zaya “be gay” but not to let her “dress as a woman”, because she’s only “12 years old”, along with other transphobic remarks.

The Independent has contacted both Badazz’s and Union’s representatives for comment.