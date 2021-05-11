The Brit Awards are underway, with the ceremony marking the first live large-scale indoor event since March last year.

It got off to a spectacular start with a Line of Duty skit from host Jack Whitehall, plus dazzling live performances from Coldplay, Arlo Parks, Dua Lipa, and Elton John and Olly Alexander.

The event is being held at the O2 Arena and will include live performances from Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks, Rag’n’Bone Man and P!nk.

For a full list of 2021 Brit Award winners as they’re announced, see below:

Female Solo Artist

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Dua Lipa – WINNER

Jessie Ware

Lianne LaHavas

Male Solo Artist

AJ Tracey

Headie One

J Hus – WINNER

Joel Corry

Yungblud

British Group

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix – WINNER

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey

Breakthrough Artist

Arlo Parks – WINNER

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

British Single

“Don’t Need Love” – 220 Kid and Gracie

“Rain” – Aitch and AJ Tracey ft Tay Keith

“Physical” – Dua Lipa

“Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles – WINNER

“Ain’t It Different” – Headie One ft AJ Tracey and Stormzy

“Head and Heart” – Joel Corry ft MNEK

“Lighter” – Nathan Dawe ft KSI

“Secrets” – Regard and Raye

“Rover” – Simba ft DTG

“Don’t Rush” Young T & Bugsey ft Headie One

Album of the Year

Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams

Celeste –Not Your Muse

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

J Hus – Big Conspiracy

Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish – WINNER

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

The Weeknd – WINNER

International Group

BTS

Fontaines DC

Foo Fighters

HAIM – WINNER

Run the Jewels

To watch from home, you can tune in to the Brit Awards YouTube channel, or watch from ITV and ITV Hub.

You can also followThe Independent’s live coverage here.