Brit Awards 2025 winners list: Charli XCX wins Artist and Album of the Year
Ceremony hosted by Jack Whitehall also saw performances from Sabrina Carpenter, Teddy Swims and Jorja Smith, with a special tribute to late pop star Liam Payne
Charli XCX, Sam Fender, JADE and Ezra Collective were among the big winners at this year’s Brit Awards, with Charli taking home the top prize for Album of the Year.
The ceremony was held at the O2 Arena in London, with comedian Jack Whitehall serving as host for the fifth time.
Pioneering pop artist Charli XCX dominated this year’s ceremony with four out of five wins, including both Album and Artist of the Year for her critically lauded, trend-setting record Brat. She scooped an early prize for Song of the Year for “Guess”, her collaboration with Billie Eilish, and another for Best Dance Act.
Collecting her second award of the night, for Best Dance Act, the British singer-songwriter thanked her producers AG Cook, Finn Keane and George Daniel who worked on her culture-shaping 2024 album Brat, joking: "I wouldn't be up here without these three straight white men."
She also spoke of the importance she placed on the dance genre, saying: "I feel like dance music, electronic music, it gets a really bad rep because I feel like everybody's like 'Oh, well, it's not really that deep is it?' and I kind of feel like it is.
"I feel like this genre of music, for me, it's euphoric. It allows me to escape. It allows me to feel on such a deep level. Maybe that's not not the way for everyone, but for me, it is."
There was fierce competition in the International Artist of the Year category, thanks to high-profile years for pop stars Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Billie Eilish, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, as well as rappers Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, the Creator.
The award ultimately went to Chappell Roan, who also won International Song for her hit single “Good Luck, Babe!”
Pop band The Last Dinner Party took the prize for Best New Artist, while Mercury Prize-winning jazz group Ezra Collective won their first ever Brit Award for Best Group.
Singer-songwriter Myles Smith was announced as the winner of the 2025 Rising Star award in December, while Carpenter was awarded the Global Success prize after a speech from Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.
There was also a special tribute to One Direction star and solo singer Liam Payne, following his tragic death aged 31 in October last year.
See the winners in full below:
Song of the Year
“I Like the Way You Kiss Me” – Artemas
“Now and Then” – The Beatles
“Kisses” – BL3SS and CamrinWatsin
“Band4Band” – Central Cee and Lil Baby
“Guess” – Charli XCX ft Billie Eilish - WINNER
“Backbone” – Chase and Status and Stormzy
“Feelslikeimfallinginlove” – Coldplay
“Training Season” – Dua Lipa
“Alibi” – Ella Henderson
“Angel of My Dreams” – JADE
“Kehlani” – Jordan Adjetuni
“Thick of It” – KSI
“Stargazing” – Myles Smiths
“You’re Christmas to Me” – Sam Ryder
“Somedays” – DOD, Jazzy, and Sonny Fodera
Best New Artist
English Teacher
Ezra Collective
The Last Dinner Party - WINNER
Myles Smith
Rachel Chinouriri
Artist of the Year
Beabadoobee
Central Cee
Charli XCX - WINNER
Dua Lipa
Fred Again
Jamie xx
Michael Kiwanuka
Nia Archives
Rachel Chinouriri
Sam Fender
Best Group
Bring Me the Horizon
Coldplay
Ezra Collective - WINNER
The Last Dinner Party
International Group
Amyl and the Sniffers
Confidence Man
Fontaines DC - WINNER
Future and Metro Boomin
Linkin Park
Dance Act
Becky Hill
Charli XCX - WINNER
Chase and Status
Fred Again
Nia Archives
Best Pop
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
JADE - WINNER
Lola Young
Myles Smith
Best Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap
Central Cee
Dave
Ghetts
Little Simz
Stormzy - WINNER
Best R&B
Cleo Soul
FLO
Jorja Smith
Michael Kiwanuka
RAYE - WINNER
Best Alternative Rock
Beabadoobee
The Cure
Ezra Collective
The Last Dinner Party
Sam Fender - WINNER
International Artist of the Year
Adrianne Lenker
Asake
Benson Boone
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Kendrick Lamar
Taylor Swift
Tyler, the Creator
International Song
“Beautiful Things” – Benson Boone
“Texas Hold ‘Em” – Beyoncé
“Birds of a Feather” – Billie Eilish
“Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan - WINNER
“End of Beginning” - Djo
“Houdini” – Eminem
“Too Sweet” – Hozier
“Loving on Me” – Jack Harlow
“Stick Season” – Noah Kahan
“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone ft Morgan Wallen
“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey
“Fortnight” – Taylor Swift ft Post Malone
“Lose Control” – Teddy Swims
“Million Dollar Baby” – Tommy Richman
Album of the Year
Brat – Charli XCX - WINNER
Songs of a Lost World – The Cure
Radical Optimism – Dua Lipa
Dance, No One’s Watching – Ezra Collective
Prelude to Ecstasy – The Last Dinner Party
The 2025 Brit Awards are taking place at the O2 Arena in London tonight (Saturday 1 March) and will be broadcast by ITV1 and ITVX.
