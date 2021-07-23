Britney Spears and Cher have declared their plans to fly to St Tropez and eat ice cream together.

Plans for the impromptu trip began on Instagram, with Spears writing yesterday (22 July) about the many dreams she hopes to come true, including a specific trip with the Oscar-winning star.

“Maybe I’ll just be nice and plant here and keep my dreams alive by thinking about visiting St Tropez with @cher and eating ice cream,” Spears wrote in a caption. “She was one of my favourite singers as a kid and I loved to dress up as her.”

A handful of hours later, Cher herself replied to Spears’s message, as well as signalling her support for #FreeBritney – a fan-driven movement calling for Spears’s freedom from the conservatorship she has been under for the last 13 years. Spears herself has endorsed the movement.

“When #FreeBritney is FINALLY FREE, I’m Taking her to San Tropez & We’ll Eat Ice Cream To Her Hearts Content,” the “Believe” singer tweeted.

Spears has long acknowledged her love for Cher, and covered her 1967 single “The Beat Goes On” for her debut album in 1999.

Also in her latest Instagram video, Spears declared a number of ways she is keeping her “dreams alive”, writing that she “pulled a Carrie Bradshaw” and bought a number of new pairs of shoes, and is “thinking about having a six pack like Jennifer Lopez”.

Since a passionate testimony in court in June in which she compared her conservatorship to legal slavery, Spears has used Instagram to vent about her family and her critics, and to share her plans for the future.

The pop star has been embroiled in a legal fight for freedom in recent months, after finally breaking her silence on the conservatorship which has controlled both her professional and personal affairs.

“I was told to stay quiet about things for so long and I finally feel like I’m just getting here!!!!” she wrote earlier this week.