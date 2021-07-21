Britney Spears pledges to ‘say all I need to say’ in fight for freedom

Britney Spears has said she will never be able to “move on” until she has said “all I need to say”.

The pop star has been embroiled in a legal fight for freedom in recent months, after finally breaking her silence on the conservatorship she has been placed under for the last 13 years. The conservatorship, which was formerly controlled by Spears’s father Jamie, controlled both her professional and personal affairs.

On Tuesday (20 July), Spears wrote on Instagram that she had experienced second thoughts about a recent declaration that she had “said what I needed to say … and life goes on.”

“So I said ‘life goes on’ in one of my recent posts but it’s always easier said than done,” Spears wrote. “In that moment that’s what [I] felt was the easiest to say but I think we all know that I will never be able to let go and fully move on until I’ve said all I needed to say … and I’m not even close!!!!”

She continued: “I was told to stay quiet about things for so long and I finally feel like I’m just getting here!!!!”

Since a passionate testimony in court in which she compared her conservatorship to legal slavery, and admitted to “lying and telling the whole world [that] I’m OK and I’m happy”, Spears has used Instagram to vent about her family and those who criticise her.

As well as chastising family members for not “putting [their] hand out when I was drowning”, she expressed her unhappiness with sister Jamie Lynn performing one of her songs at an awards show in 2017.

“I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes,” Spears wrote. “My so-called support system hurt me deeply!!!!”

She also criticised the series of documentaries made about her this year, writing: “I didn’t like the way the documentaries bring up humiliating moments from the past ... I’m way past all that and have been for a long time!!!!”

Earlier this month, Spears was granted permission to choose a new attorney to represent her for the first time since 2008. The “Stronger” singer celebrated the legal win by doing cartwheels and going horseback riding.