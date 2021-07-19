Britney Spears has been filmed riding in a car with her boyfriend for the first time since claiming that she is being prevented from doing so by her conservatorship.

Last month, the singer shocked fans around the world as she spoke at length in court for the first time about her desire to end her legal guardianship, which has been in place since 2008.

During the testimony, Spears claimed that the conservatorship prevents her boyfriend Sam Asghari from driving her around, explaining: “All I want is to own my money, for this to end, and my boyfriend to drive me in his f***ing car.” You can read her full statement here.

On Sunday (18 July), model Asghari shared a video to his Instagram Story as the pair drove around Los Angeles.

The song “Lonely” from Spears’s 2001 album Britney can be heard playing on the car’s sound system, while the pop star sang along as she sat next to Asghari.

The video, in which Spears’s hand is shown, has since been deleted.

Fans celebrated the moment, taking it as a sign that Spears is in a better place and that progress is being made regarding the conservatorship.

“Britney driving her car listening to her catalog and seemingly reflecting on her growth as an artist. That’s a moment,” one fan wrote.

“Wait but Britney was driving with Sam in the car, didn’t she say in her testimony she wanted to do it, and now she is,” another fan commented, adding: “I hope she’s doing good 2day.”

The video comes after progress was made last week in Spears’s battle to end her conservatorship. Judge Brenda Penny gave the pop star permission to choose a new attorney to represent her for the first time since 2008.

On Saturday (17 July), the “Toxic” singer wrote a lengthy Instagram post hitting out at her father, Jamie, and sister, Jamie Lynn.

She wrote: “This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try !!!!”