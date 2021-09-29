A potentially decisive court hearing is taking place as part of Britney Spears’s conservatorship case today.

The hearing will take place in Los Angeles Superior Court Judge in front of Judge Brenda Penny.

It is scheduled to begin at 4:30pm ET/1:30pm PT/9:30pm BST.

Penny will be prompted to make decisions on whether to end the conservatorship altogether, or, if it remains in place, whether to remove Spears’s father James Spears as conservator.

It is unclear whether Britney Spears will attend today’s hearing.

James Spears (also known to the public as Jamie) first sought the conservatorship in 2008. He stepped aside in 2019 as the so-called conservator of his daughter’s person, meaning he remained as conservator of her estate, with control over her finances.

In a major reversal, James Spears has filed a petition to end the conservatorship. He has urged Penny to make a decision on the issue today.

Britney Spears and Rosengart said in a subsequent filing that they agree with her father that the conservatorship should end, marking the first time she has called for an end to the arrangement in court documents.

They emphasised, however, that it is more important to her that her father be removed from the system.

The Associated Press contributed to this report