Britney Spears says she ‘wants justice’ once conservatorship ends

Britney Spears has said that once her conservatorship ends, she will be seeking “justice” against those who harmed her.

In an Instagram post, Spears wrote a lengthy caption and also posted a picture of a typewriter next to some flowers.

The “Toxic” singer took aim at her family for not supporting her during the 13-year conservatorship which has been dogged by allegations of abuse: “This message is to my family for hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know! I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice!”

Spears’ father Jamie was removed as conservator last month following allegations that he had been illegally spying on his daughter.

The pop star concluded by saying: “I’m only 5’4″ and I’ve played the bigger person my entire life, do you now how hard that is?”

It is not the first time she has publicly criticised her family. She has previously claimed they were trying to “f*** with her” and they told her she had to “work around 10 hours a day seven days a week and give tons of blood weekly with never a day off”.

Jamie Spears had been his daughter’s conservator ever since she was admitted to a psychiatric hospital in 2008. The conservatorship gave him control over Britney’s life decisions and finances.

Following the court’s decision to remove him from the role, the singer’s lawyer has promised to continue “vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years.”

The decision on the future of Spears’ conservatorship will be heard in November.