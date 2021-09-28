Britney Spears’ lawyer calls her father a ‘reported alcoholic and gambling addict’

Britney Spears’ lawyer has hit out at her father as he seeks to challenge efforts to suspend him from the conservatorship that governs the pop star’s estate.

Following the allegations that Jamie Spears has been illegally spying on his daughter, including recording interactions in her bedroom, the singer filed to immediately suspend her father as conservator.

But according to TMZ, Spears’ father has challenged the attempt to replace him with businessman and accountant, John Zabel, leading her lawyer to call him a “reported alcoholic and gambling addict”.

In his filing, Jamie Spears claimed Zabel was unfit to be named conservator even though the “Toxic” singer’s lawyer describes him as a “highly-esteemed, nationally-recognized, award-winning certified public accountant (CPA) with an impeccable record of serving in positions of trust”.

Mr Spears claimed that Zabel was not “cutting it” and criticised his lack of experience in conservatorships and that he posed a “significant risk” to her estate.

Spears’ lawyer went on to blast her father as someone with “zero financial background or experience in financial matters, who previously filed for bankruptcy and has a Domestic Violence Restraining Order currently in effect against him,” before further calling him “incompetent”.

Jamie Spears is also attempting to claim fees for himself and his lawyers.

Britney Spears in the poster artwork for Netflix’s ‘Britney vs Spears’ (Netflix)

The conservatorship hearing will continue tomorrow (29 September) during which the court will rule on several petitions brought by both parties.