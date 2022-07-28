Britney Spears will not have to answer any questions from her father’s legal team, a Los Angeles judge ruled on Wednesday (27 July).

The 40-year-old singer’s father Jamie asked for the court’s permission to take his daughter’s deposition as they continue to battle over attorneys’ fees and other costs from Spears’ 13-year conservatorship.

However, Judge Brenda Penny ruled that a deposition won’t be useful in this case.

Spears’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart also argued that his client had been “traumatised” by her long conservatorship, and speaking under oath would only serve to re-traumatise her.

He also said that Spears would not be a witness in any future proceedings in the case.

The judge’s decision comes less than a month after Jamie’s attorney, Alex Weingarten, asked to depose the “Toxic” singer on the “incendiary allegations of various factual matters” she has made over social media about her father.

(Instagram)

Spears was put under a court-ordered conservatorship by her father in 2008. After more than a decade of legal proceedings, Spears’ father was suspended by the court in September 2021, and the conservatorship was ended in November 2021.

In June, Spears gave explosive testimony in the case in which she told the judge, “I just want my life back.”

“I’ve been in shock. I am traumatised,” Spears said, as she branded the conservatorship “abusive” and even suggested her father should be jailed for his role in it.

Spears also told the court that she had been made to use a birth control device, to take medication and work against her will.

Following that hearing, Spears was allowed for the first time to pick her own legal representation, and hired Rosengart.

Earlier this week, Spears also accused her mother, Lynne, of “abusing” her in an Instagram post.

In the post, Spears claimed that her mother arranged for her to be involuntarily committed to a psychiatric facility weeks ahead of time. The incident in question happened in 2019, with Spears being committed a day before her father, Jamie, applied to become her temporary conservator.

She also claimed that her mother had hidden pictures of her, and claimed that she was forced to attend Alcoholics Annonymous meetings despite “hating” alcohol.

“You have some nerve showing your texts when you know you guys hurt me so bad its not even funny!!! [sic]” Spears said.