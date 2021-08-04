Britney Spears has detailed her experience getting locked in her bathroom and fans are convinced it’s a metaphor for her conservatorship.

The “Hit Me Baby One More Time” singer is currently in the process of trying to end the legal guardianship that has controlled her business and personal affairs since 2008.

Appearing in open court for the first time in 13 years in June, Spears said: “I am not happy, I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane. And I’m depressed… I am telling you again because I am not lying… so maybe you can understand the depth and the degree and the damages… I deserve changes.”

On Monday (3 August), Spears, who recently used the #FreeBritney hashtag for the first time, shared a picture of a slightly open door to her Instagram.

In the caption, she described how she’d gone to take a bath at 2am when she realised the bathroom door had become locked.

“I went to leave and the door was locked,” she wrote. “I thought, ‘ok well it’s a bathroom, I can open the damn door…’ No, the lock was stuck!!!! I got locked in the f***ing bathroom and my boyfriend was sleeping… I screamed ‘HEYYYYY!!!! Come open this stupid door!!!!’ …Silence.

“The fourth time he gets up and says ‘What’s wrong?’ ... I said ‘I’m in here and I can’t get out!!!!’ … so I got my phone and called security to tell them to open the door … 15 minutes went by and they finally said they’d send someone up to open the door … 10 minutes later …. ‘HELLO ??? Is anybody there???’ … then they told me 10 more minutes!!!”

Spears explained how she’d cleaned the bathroom to distract herself and had been about to take a shower when she tried to will the door to open.

“Then I saw it,” she wrote. “ The door … I just looked at it for the first time with a yearning of just wanting it to open … would my eyes trick me and make it happen faster??? My eyes widened and the door was more clear … more vast … I could see it with clarity and brightness … please open door!!!!”

It was at this point that the service workers arrived, with Spears writing: “It opened … it finally opened!!!!!”

In the comment section of the Instagram post, the singer’s followers said that they felt like the story was a metaphor for Spears’s position within her conservatorship and the #FreeBritney campaign trying to release her from it.

Among them was Miley Cyrus, who commented: “They Free’d Britney for real!”

“A metaphor for the doors finally unlocking for you?!!?? Go Queen x,” one fan wrote, while another commented: “Girl has a PhD in metaphor.”

One comment read: “Queen of patiently waiting for freedom. we love you, and you have a wave of people who love and support you.”

“I feel like this is a metaphor for her ‘door’ finally opening to speak out after being held silent for so long. Maybe I’m reading too much into it but either way LOVE YOU BRITNEY,” another wrote.