Britney Spears has appeared to delete her Instagram account less than two days after announcing her engagement to boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

The singer announced the engagement on the social media platform but Spears’ profile can no longer be viewed.

When clicking on her profile, instead of seeing her photos, there is this message: “Sorry, this page isn’t available.”

The singer’s last post on Instagram saw her reference the conservatorship she is attempting to free herself from.

She wrote: “Growing up in a world where basically almost everything I did was controlled by someone else. I hope this message gets to people who have been confused or manipulated by a system. People need to hear this before it’s too late. I’ve waited 13 years and counting for my freedom.”

Spears also used the “FreeBritney” hashtag and told her fans they “kick ass”.

Before the page disappeared, Spears had over 34 million followers on the platform.

Fans took to Twitter to express their concern for Spears with one fan tweeting: “We’re worried,” and another posted “Britney Spears’ Instagram has gone. I’m freaking out.”

Britney Spears performs with a snake draped over her shoulders in 2001 (AFP via Getty Images)

Neither Instagram nor Britney Spears have yet commented on the situation.