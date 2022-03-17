Britney Spears leaves fans confused after singer deletes Instagram without warning

Britney Spears has deleted her Instagram account.

Fans have been left confused after the pop star appears to have deleted her social media account.

As of Wednesday (16 March), Spears’s account can no longer be found on Instagram.

The 40-year-old’s Twitter account – where she has almost 56 million followers – remains active.

The singer, however, has not posted on the platform since speaking out against her sister Jamie Lynn in a post shared on 15 January.

Fans took to Twitter to share their confusion over Spears’s absence from Instagram.

“BRITNEY WHAT HAPPENED TO YOUR INSTAGRAM” wrote one user.

Another added: “Where IS @britneyspears on @instagram?!”

“Britney Spears deactivated her Instagram account. I am deactivating my whole a** social media. I can’t live without her videos,” wrote a third person.

Someone else said: “What happened to Britney Spears’ Instagram account??”

Earlier this month, fans were ecstatic after the singer referred to Sam Asghari as her “husband” in a post.

The singer has been dating the Iranian model and personal trainer since 2016. They announced their engagement in 2021.

While many suspected the pair had married in secret, Spears quietly confirmed this was the case in an Instagram post shared on Friday (40 March).