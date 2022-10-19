Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Britney Spears attacked by Iran’s state media after supporting protestors

Musician had tweeted her support for the protests currently taking place across Iran

Louis Chilton
Wednesday 19 October 2022 06:18
Anti-government protests rage across Iran

Britney Spears has been attacked on social media by Iran’s state-sponsored media service, the Islamic Republic News Agency.

The IRNA hit out at the singer-songwriter after she shared a message in support of the Iranian citizens protesting the country’s morality police.

Spears, who is married to Iranian-American actor and model Sam Asghari, tweeted last week: “Me & my husband stand with the people of Iran fighting for freedom.”

In response, the IRNA tweeted about Spears, making reference to her controversial conservatorship arrangement, which was dissolved last year following a protracted legal battle.

“American singer Britney Spears was placed under her father’s conservatorship in 2008 due to her mental health problems,” the organisation wrote on its official Twitter account.

Recommended

“That gave Britney’s father control over her finances and even her personal life aspects such as pregnancy, remarriage and visits to her teenage sons.”

The tweet has been interpreted as an attempt to discourage support for the nationwide protests currently taking place across Iran.

The protests began after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old activist who was arrested by the so-called morality police in September, with authorities claiming she was not clothed in accordance with religious modesty laws.

Amini died in police custody. While the IRNA has maintained that Amini’s death was the result of a heart attack, her family have alleged that she was beaten to death by the police.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up
(Getty Images)

Protests have taken place across Iran in the weeks since, with many Iranian women being filmed defying the dress rules and cutting their hair.

In September, Asghari shared a video on Instagram articulating his support of the Iranian people.

Recommended

“After 1979, the Islamic Republic regime took over and forced its ideology, propaganda and dictatorship on the people,” Asghari, 28, said. “It slaughtered, murdered and stole from innocent people,” he claimed.

“The country is now known for being the biggest sponsor of terrorism. It’s now hated by every single country because of this horrible government. But they are the biggest terrorist for its own people,” he said in the video.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in