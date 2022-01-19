Britney Spears has sent a cease and desist letter to her younger sister Jamie Lynn over her forthcoming memoir.

During an interview last week, the younger Spears discussed Britney’s struggles with mental health and also accused her of locking the two of them in a room with a knife.

In response, Spears’ lawyers have sent Jamie Lynn a letter regarding the book, titled Things I Should Have Said, stating: “We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her.”

The letter also accuses Jamie Lynn of exploiting her sister: “Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she.”

The sisters’ father, Jamie, is also referenced in the letter: “You of all people know the abuse and wrongdoing Britney had to endure during the conservatorship, after initially growing up with a ‘ruinous,’ alcoholic father”.

The letter, penned by Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart, continues: “As I have previously stated, having endured a 13-year conservatorship that stripped her of civil rights and fundamental liberties, Britney will no longer be bullied by her father or anyone else. “

“Britney was the family’s breadwinner and she also otherwise supported you. Publicly airing false or fantastical grievances is wrong, especially when designed to sell books. It is also potentially unlawful and defamatory.”

It concludes by saying: “You recently reportedly stated that the book was ‘not about her’. She takes you at your word and we, therefore, demand that you cease and desist from referencing Britney derogatorily during your promotional campaign. If you fail to do so or defame her, Britney will be forced to consider and take all appropriate legal action.”

Since Jamie Lynn’s televised interview, Britney has made a number of remarks through her Instagram account aimed at her sister.

On Tuesday (18 September), she posted: “I’m sorry Jamie Lynn, I wasn’t strong enough to do what should have been done … slapped you and Mamma right across your f***ing faces!”

Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears (Getty Images)

The Independent has contacted representatives of Jamie Lynn Spears for comment.