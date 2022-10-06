Britney Spears tells mum Lynne to ‘go f*** yourself’ after apology
Britney previously said a ‘genuine apology’ from her family ‘would help give [her] closure’ over the ‘abusive’ conservatorship with controlled her life
Britney Spears has told her mother Lynne to “go f*** yourself” after the latter apologised for any “pain” the singer endured during her 13-year conservatorship.
In November 2021, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled that the “Baby One More Time” hitmaker’s personal and financial freedoms be completely restored for the first time since 2008.
Last week, Britney, 40, wrote on on Instagram that “a genuine apology” from her family “would help give [her] closure” over the legal arrangement she branded “abusive” during explosive court testimony last year.
Reacting to Britney’s Instagram post seeking an apology over her treatment, which sparked the #FreeBritney movement, Lynne, 67, wrote in the comments: “I am soooo sorry for your pain! I have been sorry for years!”
On Wednesday (5 October), Britney responded to her mother’s apology via another Instagram post.
Alongside an image with the quote “One of the keys to happiness is a bad memory”, she wrote: “For 13 years, I had to meet doctors weekly to bring up my past which made it worse!!!
“As for my whole family including my brother, sister, cousins, aunts, uncles, and well damn the whole audience… were either stoned or drunk of their asses!!!”, she continued, adding, “I was the motherf***ing saint who was scared to move or I knew my dad would put me somewhere if I didn’t cooperate … even in America, the land of the free!!!!”
Further down, she wrote: “Mom take your apology and go f*** yourself!!!
“And to all the doctors for f***ing with my mind … I pray you all burn in hell! Kiss my mother f***ing ass!,” she finished her post.
The conservatorship was established in 2008, after the singer’s father, Jamie Spears, petitioned the court to take control of his daughter’s personal life and finances.
He pointed to her public mental health struggles as justification for the move, and what was intended as a temporary arrangement was made permanent by the end of that year.
In August, Britney released a since-deleted 22-minute audio clip on YouTube that included fresh allegations about the “premeditated” conservatorship which, she reiterated, was “pure abuse”.
She also said she was “more angry” at Lynne than Jaime because “[Lynne] wouldn’t speak up” for her.
At the time, Lynne appeared to respond to the audio message on Instagram, writing: “And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships! I have never and will never turn my back on you!”
Earlier this year, Spears claimed that her mother arranged for her to be involuntarily committed to a psychiatric facility weeks in 2019.
