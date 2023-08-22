Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Broadway musical inspired by the songs of Britney Spears has announced it will be closing next month.

The production called Once Upon A One More Time officially began running on 22 June this year. It will stage its final show on 3 September.

“The fairy-tale is coming to an end,” organisers said in a statement shared to social media. “Final performance [is on] 3 September... come party with us one more time!”

Once Upon A One More Time follows a group of fairy tale princesses, including Cinderella, Snow White, Sleeping Beauty and Rapunzel, who push back against their traditional “happily ever after” narratives.

It features tracks from Spears’ back catalogue including “Toxic”, “Work Bitch”, “Oops I Did It Again”, and “Baby One More Time”.

The deal to feature Spears’s music was reportedly one of the first signed by the pop star following the end of her conservatorship in November 2021.

News of the musical’s closure comes shortly after it was announced that Spears and her husband Sam Asghari are divorcing after 14 months of marriage.

Asghari officially filed for divorce last week, and later issued a statement addressing the split.

Spears broke her silence on the split earlier this week, issuing a heartbroken statement that said she “couldn’t take the pain anymore”.

The 41-year-old said: “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer togethe ... six years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but... I’m not here to explain why because its (sic) honestly nobody’s business.

“But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly.

She added: “I will be as strong as I can and do my best. And I’m actually doing pretty damn good. Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile.”

