Britney Spears has returned to Instagram two days after vanishing from the social media site.

On Wednesday (16 March), the singer’s account could no longer be found, causing fans on Twitter to share their confusion over Spears’s absence from the platform.

However, Spears returned on Friday (18 March), making no comment about the temporary deletion.

Her comeback post saw her posing for the camera in a white top with a simple rose emoji caption. Her fans joyfully welcomed her back in the comments section.

“Queen of returning unannounced,” wrote one fan. “We missed you queen,” said another.

Spears swiftly followed her first post by sharing a TikTok video of a pregnant woman’s torso, in which the fetus could be seen moving under the skin. This caused a number of fans to suspect that Spears could be hinting at her own pregnancy.

“Preggo???!” wrote one fan. “I think she’s been subtly hinting she is,” said another.

“U pregnant ain’t it Britney,” came a further comment. “If she’s pregnant that would explain a lot,” wrote one fan.

Britney Spears shares two teenage sons with her ex husband Kevin Federline.

Earlier this month, fans were ecstatic after the singer referred to Sam Asghari as her “husband” in a post to the platform.

The singer has been dating the Iranian model and personal trainer since 2016. They announced their engagement in 2021.

Many had already suspected the pair had married in secret, Spears quietly confirmed this was the case in an Instagram post shared on 4 March.