Sam Asghari celebrates ‘lioness’ Britney Spears on her 40th birthday: ‘I’m inspired by your beautiful heart’
‘I celebrate your smile that lights up my world’
Britney Spears’s fiancé Sam Asghari has paid tribute to the pop star on her 40th birthday.
The personal trainer and actor, 27, shared a touching message from his Instagram account, in which he praised Spears’s “relentless strength” and “beautiful heart”.
“I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I’m inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world,” he wrote.
“Everyday is your birthday my queen. Happy 1st birthday to my wife.”
Asghari and Spears met in October 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video, in which he starred as her love interest.
Spears announced their engagement in September this year, in a video posted to Instagram.
In the video the “Toxic” singer is seen showing off a four-carat diamond ring engraved with the word “lioness” – Asghari’s nickname for Spears.
It also shows Spears winking, kissing and smiling at her fiancé and answering “Yes!” when he asks if she likes the ring.
The 39-year-old captioned Sunday night’s post: “I can’t f***ing believe it.”
Asghari has been praised for providing support for Spears during her conservatorship battle, which ended when the legal arrangement was officially terminated earlier this month.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies