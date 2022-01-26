Britney Spears has spoken out about the rules she had to follow during her Las Vegas residency.

The singer was released from her controversial conservatorship last year.

Today (26 January), the 40-year-old posted a video of herself happily dancing while on holiday in Hawaii to Instagram.

The brief clip sees Spears wearing a bright pink swimsuit featuring multiple cut-outs, and white sunglasses.

In the caption to the video, the Grammy Award-winner opened up about how she was treated while under her conservatorship, which lasted 13 years.

The “Toxic” singer said she was not permitted to visit the spa when she was performing her Las Vegas residency. “Britney: Piece of Me” ran at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino between 2013 and 2017.

Spears also claimed that she was not allowed to drink tea or coffee during that time.

“People don’t know this but when I did Vegas, I was never allowed to go to the spa,” she wrote.

“They didn’t want me having tea or coffee so my friends from home would show up going to the spas drinking champagne no lie and I was the loser working and entertaining them at night… doesn’t sound like a good deal to me either!!!!”

She concluded: “So on this beautiful day here in Maui I’m here to remind them all that being treated like an equal individual doesn’t require much… just RESPECT!!!!”

Spears recently called out Jamie Lynn Spears over claims that her younger sister made about her in her recently released book Things I Should Have Said.

It was the latest development in an ongoing feud between the siblings.